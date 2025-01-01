$30,638+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Ranger
4X4|BLIND SPOT MONITORING|CLEAN CARFAX
2020 Ford Ranger
4X4|BLIND SPOT MONITORING|CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
1-877-469-5969
$30,638
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,730KM
VIN 1FTER4FH1LLA40039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # P3309
- Mileage 169,730 KM
Vehicle Description
We Will Buy Your Car Even if You Don't Buy Ours! All Trade are Welcome.
We are located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
This vehicle comes with Safety and full reconditioned by factory trained technicians. We go above and beyond to ensure your new pre-owned vehicle is just right for you! Here are just some of the advantages of being a part of the Scarboro Mazda family:
- 30 days or 2500 km warranty (safety items)
- Professionally reconditioned vehicles
- $0 Down at Financing Options Available
- Full safety
- Free CarFax report
- EXTRA FEES FOR COSMETIC RECONDITIONING
ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier by being 100% upfront and transparent.
OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle comes standard with ONE key. We will include any additional keys from previous owner. Additional keys are $250 to $450 each.
Buy a Pre-Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 28 years!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Front Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
2020 Ford Ranger