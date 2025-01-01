Menu
We Will Buy Your Car Even if You Don't Buy Ours! All Trade are Welcome. We are located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3 This vehicle comes with Safety and full reconditioned by factory trained technicians. We go above and beyond to ensure your new pre-owned vehicle is just right for you!  Here are just some of the advantages of being a part of the Scarboro Mazda family: - 30 days or 2500 km warranty (safety items) - Professionally reconditioned vehicles - $0 Down at Financing Options Available - Full safety - Free CarFax report - EXTRA FEES FOR COSMETIC RECONDITIONING ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier by being 100% upfront and transparent. OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle comes standard with ONE key. We will include any additional keys from previous owner. Additional keys are $250 to $450 each.

2020 Ford Ranger

169,730 KM

$30,638

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Ranger

4X4|BLIND SPOT MONITORING|CLEAN CARFAX

2020 Ford Ranger

4X4|BLIND SPOT MONITORING|CLEAN CARFAX

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

$30,638

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,730KM
VIN 1FTER4FH1LLA40039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P3309
  • Mileage 169,730 KM

Vehicle Description

We Will Buy Your Car Even if You Don’t Buy Ours! All Trade are Welcome.

We are located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3




This vehicle comes with Safety and full reconditioned by factory trained technicians. We go above and beyond to ensure your new pre-owned vehicle is just right for you!  Here are just some of the advantages of being a part of the Scarboro Mazda family:




- 30 days or 2500 km warranty (safety items)

- Professionally reconditioned vehicles

- $0 Down at Financing Options Available

- Full safety

- Free CarFax report

- EXTRA FEES FOR COSMETIC RECONDITIONING

 

ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier by being 100% upfront and transparent.

OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle comes standard with ONE key. We will include any additional keys from previous owner. Additional keys are $250 to $450 each.

Buy a Pre-Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 28 years!




 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

