2020 Ford Transit Connect

129,100 KM

$25,988

+ tax & licensing
$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Ford Transit Connect

2020 Ford Transit Connect

XL LWB 121WB DUAL SLIDING DOORS

2020 Ford Transit Connect

XL LWB 121WB DUAL SLIDING DOORS

Location

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

  1. 1676855135
  2. 1676855138
  3. 1676855141
  4. 1676855144
  5. 1676855147
  6. 1676855149
  7. 1676855152
  8. 1676855155
  9. 1676855160
  10. 1676855164
  11. 1676855170
  12. 1676855175
Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

129,100KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9637570
  • Stock #: 0047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 129,100 KM

Vehicle Description

TRANSIT CONNECT! XL! LWB! 121 " WHEELBASE! DURAL SLIDING DOORS! BACKUP UP CAMERA!

PREVIOUS CAA SERVICE VEHICLE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! CLEAN TITLE! A FEW BODY DAMAGE!

DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118,   EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
