<p data-start=0 data-end=712><span><font color=#000000><b>2020 Honda Accord Sedan Sport 2.0 accident free a dynamic midsize sedan that blends performance, comfort, and technology in perfect harmony. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, it delivers smooth power, quick acceleration, and excellent fuel efficiency. The Sport trim features leather and cloth combination seats, heated front seats, power drivers seat, sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its refined design, sporty handling, and Hondas reputation for reliability, the Accord Sport 2.0 offers an engaging and confident driving experience every day.</b></font></span></p><p data-start=714 data-end=838><font color=#000000><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=748 data-end=751><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=795 data-end=798><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></font></p><hr data-start=840 data-end=843><h3 data-start=845 data-end=864><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=845 data-end=864><span><font color=#000000><b>CERTIFICATION</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=866 data-end=1226><span><font color=#000000>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1228 data-end=1231><h3 data-start=1233 data-end=1248><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=1233 data-end=1248><span><font color=#000000><b>FINANCING</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=1250 data-end=1591><span><font color=#000000>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1593 data-end=1596><h3 data-start=1598 data-end=1612><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=1598 data-end=1612><span><font color=#000000><b>WARRANTY</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=1614 data-end=1789><span><font color=#000000>This Accord Sport 2.0 qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1791 data-end=1794><h3 data-start=1796 data-end=1807><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=1796 data-end=1807><span><font color=#000000><b>PRICE</b></font></span></h3><p><span><font color=#000000> </font></span></p><p data-start=1809 data-end=2083><span><font color=#000000>At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.</font></span></p>

2020 Honda Accord

145,257 KM

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Accord

Sport 2.0T

13164191

2020 Honda Accord

Sport 2.0T

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_AccidentFree

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
145,257KM
VIN 1HGCV2F32LA800732

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 800732
  • Mileage 145,257 KM

Fog Lights

Power Windows

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Child Safety Locks

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

877-777-6217

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

