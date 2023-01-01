Menu
2020 Honda Civic

92,687 KM

Details Description Features

$27,499

+ tax & licensing
$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

EX w/New Wheel Design CVT

2020 Honda Civic

EX w/New Wheel Design CVT

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

92,687KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10234625
  VIN: 2HGFC2F76LH020711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,687 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 CIVIC EX 

CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS 

ONE OWNER VEHICLE! 

SAFETY CERTIFIED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Back to Top

Email 11Motors

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

