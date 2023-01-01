Menu
2020 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Accident-Free! On Great Condition! Equipped With Leather Seats, Collision Assist, Lane Departure Assist, Rear View Camera With Parking Sensors, Push Button Start, Heated Seats, Bluetooth And Much More!

2020 Honda Clarity

119,689 KM

$22,895

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Clarity

Plug-In Hybrid

2020 Honda Clarity

Plug-In Hybrid

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

119,689KM
Used
VIN JHMZC5F14LC800040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 800040
  • Mileage 119,689 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Accident-Free! On Great Condition! Equipped With Leather Seats, Collision Assist, Lane Departure Assist, Rear View Camera With Parking Sensors, Push Button Start, Heated Seats, Bluetooth And Much More!

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-XXXX

877-777-6217

$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

2020 Honda Clarity