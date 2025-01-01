Menu
<p data-start=0 data-end=895><span><font color=#000000><b>2020 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Touring Sedan accident free one owner vehicle a highly efficient and comfortable sedan that blends electric driving with long-range hybrid capability. Powered by a plug-in hybrid system paired with an automatic transmission, it delivers smooth performance, excellent fuel economy, and the flexibility of both electric and gas driving. The Touring trim includes leather seats, heated front seats, power drivers seat, navigation, premium audio, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, backup camera, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its spacious interior, refined ride, advanced safety features, and clean one-owner accident-free history, the 2020 Clarity Touring is an ideal choice for drivers seeking efficiency without sacrificing comfort or technology.</b></font></span></p><p data-start=897 data-end=1019><font color=#000000><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=931 data-end=934><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=978 data-end=981><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></font></p><hr data-start=1021 data-end=1024><h3 data-start=1026 data-end=1045><span><font color=#000000><b>CERTIFICATION</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=1046 data-end=1392><span><font color=#000000>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1394 data-end=1397><h3 data-start=1399 data-end=1414><span><font color=#000000><b>FINANCING</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=1415 data-end=1584><span><font color=#000000>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1586 data-end=1589><h3 data-start=1591 data-end=1605><span><font color=#000000><b>WARRANTY</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=1606 data-end=1731><span><font color=#000000>This Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Touring qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1733 data-end=1736><h3 data-start=1738 data-end=1749><span><font color=#000000><b>PRICE</b></font></span></h3><p><span><font color=#000000> </font></span></p><p data-start=1750 data-end=1945><span><font color=#000000>At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, giving you the best deal with a no-pressure buying experience</font></span></p>

2020 Honda Clarity

75,956 KM

$24,895

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Clarity

Plug-In Hybrid Touring Sedan

13202074

2020 Honda Clarity

Plug-In Hybrid Touring Sedan

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$24,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,956KM
VIN JHMZC5F11LC800108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 800108
  • Mileage 75,956 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

