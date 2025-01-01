Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>The 2020 Honda CR-V Sport is an accident-free, one-owner SUV thats stylish, reliable, and perfect for Canadian roads. It features a fuel-efficient 1.5L turbocharged engine with an estimated 8.7 L/100 km city and 7.4 L/100 km highway. Equipped with Honda Sensing safety features like Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation Braking, and Adaptive Cruise Control, it ensures peace of mind on every drive. Enjoy a power moonroof, heated front seats, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, and a power tailgate for added convenience. With its sporty design, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, and spacious cargo capacity, the CR-V Sport offers the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and practicality.</span></div><div><br /></div><div><p><span>Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, were dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Heres what sets us apart:</span></p><div><font color=#242424><span>**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether youre dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!</span></font></div></div>

2020 Honda CR-V

120,882 KM

Details Description

$25,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12347154

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD

Location

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

416-272-9700

  1. 12347154
  2. 12347154
  3. 12347154
  4. 12347154
  5. 12347154
  6. 12347154
  7. 12347154
  8. 12347154
  9. 12347154
  10. 12347154
  11. 12347154
  12. 12347154
  13. 12347154
  14. 12347154
  15. 12347154
  16. 12347154
  17. 12347154
  18. 12347154
  19. 12347154
  20. 12347154
  21. 12347154
  22. 12347154
  23. 12347154
  24. 12347154
  25. 12347154
  26. 12347154
  27. 12347154
  28. 12347154
  29. 12347154
  30. 12347154
  31. 12347154
  32. 12347154
  33. 12347154
  34. 12347154
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,882KM
VIN 2HKRW2H4XLH231701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 231701
  • Mileage 120,882 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Honda CR-V Sport is an accident-free, one-owner SUV thats stylish, reliable, and perfect for Canadian roads. It features a fuel-efficient 1.5L turbocharged engine with an estimated 8.7 L/100 km city and 7.4 L/100 km highway. Equipped with Honda Sensing safety features like Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation Braking, and Adaptive Cruise Control, it ensures peace of mind on every drive. Enjoy a power moonroof, heated front seats, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, and a power tailgate for added convenience. With its sporty design, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, and spacious cargo capacity, the CR-V Sport offers the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and practicality.

Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:

**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorspot

Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 155,760 KM $26,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 103,649 KM $34,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 139,797 KM $22,895 + tax & lic

Email Motorspot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorspot

Motorspot

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

Call Dealer

416-272-XXXX

(click to show)

416-272-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

Motorspot

416-272-9700

Contact Seller
2020 Honda CR-V