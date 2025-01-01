$25,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Honda CR-V
Sport AWD
2020 Honda CR-V
Sport AWD
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
647-879-5301
$25,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,882KM
VIN 2HKRW2H4XLH231701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 231701
- Mileage 120,882 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Honda CR-V Sport is an accident-free, one-owner SUV thats stylish, reliable, and perfect for Canadian roads. It features a fuel-efficient 1.5L turbocharged engine with an estimated 8.7 L/100 km city and 7.4 L/100 km highway. Equipped with Honda Sensing safety features like Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation Braking, and Adaptive Cruise Control, it ensures peace of mind on every drive. Enjoy a power moonroof, heated front seats, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, and a power tailgate for added convenience. With its sporty design, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, and spacious cargo capacity, the CR-V Sport offers the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and practicality.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!
Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 155,760 KM $26,495 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 103,649 KM $34,495 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai IONIQ ELECTRIC ULTIMATE 128,415 KM $13,895 + tax & lic
Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-879-XXXX(click to show)
$25,895
+ taxes & licensing
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
647-879-5301
2020 Honda CR-V