Accidentfree 2020 Honda CRV LX FWD a practical and efficient compact SUV ideal for everyday driving. Powered by a 1.5L turbo engine and CVT, it delivers excellent fuel economy of approximately 8.1L/100km city and 6.8L/100km highway (7.5L/100km combined). Its well-equipped with a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless entry with push-button start, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows and locks, and alloy wheels. Renowned for its spacious interior, smooth ride, and Hondas reputation for reliability, the CRV LX FWD is a smart and straightforward choice for Canadian roads.

2020 Honda CR-V

128,554 KM

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V

LX

2020 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,554KM
VIN 2HKRW1H20LH001447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 001447
  • Mileage 128,554 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

2020 Honda CR-V