Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred, offering style, efficiency, and value. Powered by a 2.0L engine with an automatic transmission, its perfect for daily driving. Features include heated seats, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a rearview camera. Advanced safety includes Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Lane Keep Assist. With keyless entry and a spacious interior, this Elantra combines comfort and practicality in a sleek, reliable package.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.</span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether youre dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!</span></font></div>

2020 Hyundai Elantra

49,962 KM

Details Description

$19,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
11954388

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Octane Used Cars

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

647-879-5301

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,962KM
VIN KMHD84LF8LU979857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 979857
  • Mileage 49,962 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred, offering style, efficiency, and value. Powered by a 2.0L engine with an automatic transmission, its perfect for daily driving. Features include heated seats, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a rearview camera. Advanced safety includes Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Lane Keep Assist. With keyless entry and a spacious interior, this Elantra combines comfort and practicality in a sleek, reliable package.

**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 49,962 KM $19,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Sorento EX V6 AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Kia Sorento EX V6 AWD 111,913 KM $19,895 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE 93,920 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-879-XXXX

(click to show)

647-879-5301

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

647-879-5301

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra