$19,895+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
Location
Octane Used Cars
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
647-879-5301
$19,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,962KM
VIN KMHD84LF8LU979857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 979857
- Mileage 49,962 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred, offering style, efficiency, and value. Powered by a 2.0L engine with an automatic transmission, its perfect for daily driving. Features include heated seats, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a rearview camera. Advanced safety includes Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Lane Keep Assist. With keyless entry and a spacious interior, this Elantra combines comfort and practicality in a sleek, reliable package.
**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!
Octane Used Cars
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
2020 Hyundai Elantra