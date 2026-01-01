2020 Hyundai Elantra

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<p data-start=1330 data-end=1360>Welcome to The Cars Factory!</p><p data-start=1362 data-end=1444>Your Premier Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in Scarborough, Ontario!</p><p data-start=1446 data-end=1579>Located at 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada</p><p data-start=1446 data-end=1579>Appointments Available – Personalized, hassle-free service just for you!</p><p data-start=1581 data-end=2010>CERTIFIED VEHICLES YOU CAN TRUST!<br data-start=1614 data-end=1617>Drive with confidence knowing your vehicle has passed our comprehensive safety inspection – going above and beyond industry standards! We also include a fresh oil change and professional detailing before your car hits the road.<br data-start=1844 data-end=1847>Certification Package available for only $899.<br data-start=1893 data-end=1896>Note: Vehicles are not drivable unless certified and e-tested. All trade-ins welcome! Taxes and licensing extra.</p><p data-start=2012 data-end=2293>EASY FINANCING – APPROVALS MADE SIMPLE!<br data-start=2051 data-end=2054>No credit? New to Canada? Struggling with past credit history? We specialize in getting you approved! Our expert finance team will work with you no matter your situation – whether it’s a history of bankruptcy, collections, or bad credit.</p><ul data-start=2295 data-end=2448><li data-start=2295 data-end=2345><p data-start=2297 data-end=2345>On-the-spot financing – Get approved instantly</p></li><li data-start=2346 data-end=2392><p data-start=2348 data-end=2392>Bad credit? You’re still likely to qualify</p></li><li data-start=2393 data-end=2448><p data-start=2395 data-end=2448>Take control and start rebuilding your credit today</p></li></ul><p data-start=2450 data-end=2511>Please note: Financing is subject to an administrative fee.</p><p data-start=2513 data-end=2803>PEACE OF MIND WITH EXTENDED WARRANTIES!<br data-start=2552 data-end=2555>Don’t leave your vehicle’s future to chance! Protect your investment with an eligible extended warranty. We offer customizable coverage options that give you the peace of mind you deserve. Speak with our team to find the best plan for your needs!</p><p data-start=2805 data-end=3070>NO-HAGGLE PRICING – THE BEST DEAL, GUARANTEED!<br data-start=2851 data-end=2854>The Cars Factory ensures you get the best price from day one! With no-haggle pricing and constant market monitoring, we guarantee you’re always getting an unbeatable deal. No surprises, no stress – just pure value!</p><p data-start=3072 data-end=3102>Why Choose The Cars Factory?</p><p data-start=3104 data-end=3352>At The Cars Factory, we put quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction at the forefront of everything we do. Our goal is to deliver the best experience for every customer, with a focus on making your car-buying journey smooth and enjoyable.</p><p data-start=3354 data-end=3500>Book your appointment today and discover why The Cars Factory is the smart choice for your next vehicle! Don’t miss out on our unbeatable deals!</p><hr data-start=3502 data-end=3507><p> <span data-start=3509 data-end=3524>Disclaimer:</span> All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.</p>

2020 Hyundai Elantra

105,700 KM

Details Description Features

$14,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
14035194

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1

416-886-2323

  1. 1777741248548
  2. 1777741249050
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$14,490

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
105,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF3LU980981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 518658
  • Mileage 105,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to The Cars Factory!

Your Premier Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in Scarborough, Ontario!

Located at 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada

Appointments Available – Personalized, hassle-free service just for you!

CERTIFIED VEHICLES YOU CAN TRUST!
Drive with confidence knowing your vehicle has passed our comprehensive safety inspection – going above and beyond industry standards! We also include a fresh oil change and professional detailing before your car hits the road.
Certification Package available for only $899.
Note: Vehicles are not drivable unless certified and e-tested. All trade-ins welcome! Taxes and licensing extra.

EASY FINANCING – APPROVALS MADE SIMPLE!
No credit? New to Canada? Struggling with past credit history? We specialize in getting you approved! Our expert finance team will work with you no matter your situation – whether it’s a history of bankruptcy, collections, or bad credit.

  • On-the-spot financing – Get approved instantly

  • Bad credit? You’re still likely to qualify

  • Take control and start rebuilding your credit today

Please note: Financing is subject to an administrative fee.

PEACE OF MIND WITH EXTENDED WARRANTIES!
Don’t leave your vehicle’s future to chance! Protect your investment with an eligible extended warranty. We offer customizable coverage options that give you the peace of mind you deserve. Speak with our team to find the best plan for your needs!

NO-HAGGLE PRICING – THE BEST DEAL, GUARANTEED!
The Cars Factory ensures you get the best price from day one! With no-haggle pricing and constant market monitoring, we guarantee you’re always getting an unbeatable deal. No surprises, no stress – just pure value!

Why Choose The Cars Factory?

At The Cars Factory, we put quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction at the forefront of everything we do. Our goal is to deliver the best experience for every customer, with a focus on making your car-buying journey smooth and enjoyable.

Book your appointment today and discover why The Cars Factory is the smart choice for your next vehicle! Don’t miss out on our unbeatable deals!

 Disclaimer: All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid EX AWD Apple CarPlay / Leather No Accident! 104,878 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
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2018 Nissan Rogue SL 96,000 KM $17,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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The Cars Factory

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
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$14,490

+ taxes & licensing>

The Cars Factory

416-886-2323

2020 Hyundai Elantra