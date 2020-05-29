+ taxes & licensing
***APPLE CAR-PLAY OR ANDROID AUTO COMPATIBLE*** This 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Model just came in and has only 16,630 Kilometers! This clean mid-size Spacious sedan has been babied, is Priced to sell, and is a former daily rental.....The Preferred Model on this Reliable Hyundai Elantra includes Blind Spot Monitoring, Back-up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Alloy Wheels, and LED Fog Lights......Smart Device Integration, Carplay with Navigation Option!
CLEAN colour combination of Alpine White with Black cloth, this gas saver 2.0L 4 Cylinder Elantra comes fully equipped with all power options including Bluetooth, Cruise Control, iPod Auxiliary, and CD player. Has been very well maintained with all services up to date......Comes with a CLEAN Carproof report with no accidents as well comes with the balance of factory warranty from any Hyundai Dealership Canada Wide until December 3 2024 or 100,000km.
Your dreams can be become a reality as we arrange all financing in house, your payments could be as low as $165 Bi-Weekly (over 78 months at 5.9% o.a.c.) with only $1000 Down! We finance all credit types.
This 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Model with all Premium upgrades and only 16K is Priced to Sell and surely will not last long.......for more information on this vehicle and other new arrivals, feel free to visit our website: WWW.AUTOSELECTTORONTO.COM
You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Auto Select. If you have experienced some of life's challenges and your credit has been damaged or if you have no credit at all we can still get you approved! Helping customers secure the best rate based on their credit is something we take very seriously. Put us to work for you today. Call today to make an appointment with one of our Finance specialists: 416-699-2275.
