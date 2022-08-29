Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

50,592 KM

Details Features

$25,499

+ tax & licensing
$25,499

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

905-587-0911

Preferred IVT

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$25,499

+ taxes & licensing

50,592KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9108193
  • VIN: KMHD84LFXLU955379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,592 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email 11Motors

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

