11Motors
905-587-0911
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
50,592KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9108193
- VIN: KMHD84LFXLU955379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4