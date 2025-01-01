$19,895+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai IONIQ
Electric Preferred
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
647-879-5301
$19,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,104KM
VIN KMHC75LJ2LU071929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,104 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Preferred is an accident-free vehicle in excellent condition with low kilometers and a single owner. Powered by a 38.3 kWh battery, it offers an impressive electric range, smooth acceleration, and efficient performance. The interior features premium fabric seats, a 7" touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, and a rearview camera. Additional features include push-button start, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel for added comfort. Safety features include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Blind-Spot Collision Warning. This well-maintained, eco-friendly vehicle is perfect for those looking for a reliable and sustainable driving experience.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!
Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
