One-owner 2020 Hyundai IONIQ Electric Ultimate a sleek, eco-friendly electric vehicle ideal for Canadian driving. The interior includes heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, wireless smartphone integration, and a premium infotainment system with wireless charging. Advanced safety features include blind-spot detection, forward collision warning, lane departure alert, and adaptive cruise control. With instant electric torque, smooth handling, and zero emissions, the IONIQ Electric Ultimate offers efficiency, comfort, and cutting-edge technology in a stylish all-electric package.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

85,667 KM

$17,895

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai IONIQ

ELECTRIC ULTIMATE

12718158

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

ELECTRIC ULTIMATE

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$17,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,667KM
VIN KMHC05LJ6LU063546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,667 KM

Vehicle Description

One-owner 2020 Hyundai IONIQ Electric Ultimate a sleek, eco-friendly electric vehicle ideal for Canadian driving. The interior includes heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, wireless smartphone integration, and a premium infotainment system with wireless charging. Advanced safety features include blind-spot detection, forward collision warning, lane departure alert, and adaptive cruise control. With instant electric torque, smooth handling, and zero emissions, the IONIQ Electric Ultimate offers efficiency, comfort, and cutting-edge technology in a stylish all-electric package.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
$17,895

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2020 Hyundai IONIQ