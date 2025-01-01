Menu
2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Ultimate a sleek and eco-friendly electric vehicle designed for Canadian driving. Its refined interior boasts heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, wireless smartphone integration, a premium infotainment system, and generous cabin space. Advanced safety features include blind-spot detection, forward collision warning, lane departure alert, and adaptive cruise control. With smooth, quiet electric acceleration and zero emissions, the Ioniq Electric Ultimate delivers modern tech, comfort, and efficiency in one sophisticated EV package.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

116,952 KM

$15,895

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai IONIQ

ELECTRIC ULTIMATE

12770090

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

ELECTRIC ULTIMATE

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

$15,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,952KM
VIN KMHC05LJ1LU059758

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,952 KM

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Ultimate a sleek and eco-friendly electric vehicle designed for Canadian driving. Its refined interior boasts heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, wireless smartphone integration, a premium infotainment system, and generous cabin space. Advanced safety features include blind-spot detection, forward collision warning, lane departure alert, and adaptive cruise control. With smooth, quiet electric acceleration and zero emissions, the Ioniq Electric Ultimate delivers modern tech, comfort, and efficiency in one sophisticated EV package.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Power Windows

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Child Safety Locks

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
$15,895

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2020 Hyundai IONIQ