Accident-free 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Ultimate Hatchback a fully electric vehicle that combines advanced technology, modern comfort, and zero-emission driving. Powered by an efficient electric motor and single-speed transmission, it delivers instant torque, smooth acceleration, and a quiet driving experience. The Ultimate trim offers premium features such as leather seats, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power sunroof, navigation, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its refined design, impressive efficiency, and Hyundais reputation for reliability, the Ioniq Electric Ultimate is a perfect choice for eco-conscious drivers seeking comfort and innovation.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
 Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.

FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY

This Ioniq Electric Ultimate qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.

PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

45,071 KM

$20,895

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric Limited

13062755

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric Limited

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_NoBadges

$20,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,071KM
VIN KMHC05LJ9LU063542

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 063542
  • Mileage 45,071 KM

Accident-free 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Ultimate Hatchback a fully electric vehicle that combines advanced technology, modern comfort, and zero-emission driving. Powered by an efficient electric motor and single-speed transmission, it delivers instant torque, smooth acceleration, and a quiet driving experience. The Ultimate trim offers premium features such as leather seats, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power sunroof, navigation, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its refined design, impressive efficiency, and Hyundais reputation for reliability, the Ioniq Electric Ultimate is a perfect choice for eco-conscious drivers seeking comfort and innovation.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.WARRANTY
This Ioniq Electric Ultimate qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.

Power Windows

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Child Safety Locks

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
$20,895

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2020 Hyundai IONIQ