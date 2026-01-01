Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Hyundai Tucson

108,553 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Essential

Watch This Vehicle
14202917

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Essential

Location

Kingscross Hyundai

1957 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON M1L 2M3

416-755-3322

  1. 14202917
  2. 14202917
  3. 14202917
  4. 14202917
  5. 14202917
  6. 14202917
  7. 14202917
  8. 14202917
  9. 14202917
  10. 14202917
  11. 14202917
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
108,553KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J23A47LU100686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 35880B
  • Mileage 108,553 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kingscross Hyundai

Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT 177,220 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson Essential for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Hyundai Tucson Essential 108,553 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kingscross Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kingscross Hyundai

Kingscross Hyundai

1957 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON M1L 2M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-755-XXXX

(click to show)

416-755-3322

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kingscross Hyundai

416-755-3322

2020 Hyundai Tucson