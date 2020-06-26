Menu
$47,300

+ taxes & licensing

AJS Auto Sales

416-500-5311

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Wrangler

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 4WD Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 4WD Sahara

Location

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

416-500-5311

Contact Seller

$47,300

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,129KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5305685
  • Stock #: 1421
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEN8LW115945
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
DEMO 17K, eTORQUE 2.0L Turbo I4, 270HP, Certified, Clean CarFax, CarPlay/Android/Google POIS connected in-car Apps, NAV, BT, BT audio/media, USB/AUX, Auto-start, 4x4, Dual climate control, Outstanding Alpine sound system w. Subwoofer, SirrusXM, 8 speakers, Speed sensitive volume control, Front fog lights, Drive information system, Digital display, 2 keys, Color-matched roof, Hill holder control, Traction control, 4x4 on-demand and much much more.

LOTS OF JEEPS (in different colors BLACK, BLUE, GREY, RED, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM ! Please call and ask for the further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.

Book a test drive by clicking on this link: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/

Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer.

We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!

Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you!

All of our certified vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial.

For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing).

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!

AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad. Some cars do not have radios.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • 3-point rear seatbelts
  • Dual front airbags
  • Front crumple zones
  • Front side airbags
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Front Floor Mats
  • Front Tow Hooks
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Odometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Comfort
  • Automatic climate control
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Adjustable front headrests
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Tool Kit
  • 4-Wheel ABS
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • 50 State Emissions
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • low fuel
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Front assist handle
  • Rearview Camera System
  • Front cupholders
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • Braking Assist
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Roll Stability Control
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • trailer stability control
  • Body side reinforcements
  • Auxiliary Oil Cooler
  • engine oil
  • Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
  • Chrome Interior Accents
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • 3-point front seatbelts
  • Black window trim
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Auto Start/Stop
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Footwell lights
  • Hill holder control
  • Drive mode selector
  • BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
  • DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
  • FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
  • FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
  • HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
  • LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
  • LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
  • OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
  • TACHOMETER GAUGE
  • 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
  • AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
  • BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
  • FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
  • FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
  • MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
  • SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
  • VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
  • MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
  • RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
  • ALARM WITH REMOTE ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
  • AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
  • IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
  • SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
  • VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
  • VOICE OPERATED PHONE
  • LAMP FAILURE
  • COOLANT WARNIN
  • ANDROID AUTO READY INFOTAINMENT
  • ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
  • HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
  • SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
  • ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
  • CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
  • 3.2 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
  • CONSOLE COURTESY LIGHTS
  • Customizable instrument cluster
  • 8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
  • FRONT SKID PLATE(S)
  • GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
  • ILLUMINATED ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
  • MANUAL HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR
  • STEP RUNNING BOARDS
  • 15.6 STEERING RATIO
  • OUTSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
  • 115V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
  • BODY-COLOR FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
  • BIN STORAGE
  • FOLDABLE REAR HEADRESTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

