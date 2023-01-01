Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Telluride

74,589 KM

Details Description Features

$41,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Telluride

2020 Kia Telluride

EX AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Telluride

EX AWD

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 10262475
  2. 10262475
  3. 10262475
  4. 10262475
  5. 10262475
  6. 10262475
  7. 10262475
  8. 10262475
  9. 10262475
  10. 10262475
  11. 10262475
  12. 10262475
  13. 10262475
  14. 10262475
  15. 10262475
  16. 10262475
  17. 10262475
  18. 10262475
  19. 10262475
  20. 10262475
  21. 10262475
  22. 10262475
  23. 10262475
  24. 10262475
Contact Seller

$41,895

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
74,589KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10262475
  • Stock #: 007468
  • VIN: 5XYP3DHC3LG007468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 007468
  • Mileage 74,589 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Kia Telluride EX AWD 8 Passenger! One-Owner! Accident-Free! Fully Loaded! Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Push Button Start And Much More! ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

2017 MINI Cooper Clu...
 137,000 KM
$21,895 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 82,387 KM
$26,895 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Expedition...
 126,824 KM
$53,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory