This accident-free, well-maintained 2020 Kia Telluride SX AWD is the ultimate family SUV, offering 8-passenger seating, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, navigation, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, rearview camera with parking sensors, and push-button start. With a powerful V6 engine and all-wheel drive, it combines luxury, capability, and space, making it perfect for both daily drives and family road trips. Enjoy great comfort and performance with 11.2 L/100 km city and 8.4 L/100 km highway fuel economy. *Vehicle is not drivable if not certified. Certification is available for $699*

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2020 Kia Telluride

89,411 KM

$32,895

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Telluride

SX AWD

12494356

2020 Kia Telluride

SX AWD

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_AccidentFree

$32,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,411KM
VIN 5XYP5DHC9LG086753

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 086753
  • Mileage 89,411 KM

Vehicle Description

This accident-free, well-maintained 2020 Kia Telluride SX AWD is the ultimate family SUV, offering 8-passenger seating, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, navigation, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, rearview camera with parking sensors, and push-button start. With a powerful V6 engine and all-wheel drive, it combines luxury, capability, and space, making it perfect for both daily drives and family road trips. Enjoy great comfort and performance with 11.2 L/100 km city and 8.4 L/100 km highway fuel economy. *Vehicle is not drivable if not certified. Certification is available for $699*

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Fog Lights

Power Windows

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Child Safety Locks

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
2020 Kia Telluride