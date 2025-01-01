$29,895+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Land Rover Evoque
SE
2020 Land Rover Evoque
SE
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$29,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,994KM
VIN SALZP2FX9LH035766
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 035766
- Mileage 67,994 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident-free and luxuriously equipped, this 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE offers a perfect blend of style, performance, and comfort. It features a panoramic sunroof, leather interior, heated seats and steering wheel, navigation, power liftgate, and all-wheel drive for confident year-round driving. With its refined cabin, premium finishes, and advanced safety features, the Evoque delivers a first-class driving experience. Fuel economy is approximately 10.0 L/100 km combined, making it a smart choice for luxury and practicality.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
2021 Volkswagen Atlas EXECLINE 86,400 KM $35,895 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic coupe si 128,152 KM $19,895 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V EX AWD 169,111 KM $18,895 + tax & lic
Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Used Cars
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
877-777-XXXX(click to show)
$29,895
+ taxes & licensing>
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
877-777-6217
2020 Land Rover Evoque