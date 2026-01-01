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Finance Price $32895 Cash Price $34395 | Accident free | 7 passenger | AWD | RX 350L | Luxury SUV | Powerful V6 engine | Premium leather interior | Power sunroof | Heated and ventilated front seats | Heated steering wheel | Navigation | Backup camera with sensors | Blind spot monitoring | Rear cross traffic alert | Adaptive cruise control | Lane departure alert | Power tailgate | Keyless entry with push start | Tri zone climate control | Premium audio system | Alloy wheels Available Now at Octane Used Cars! 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4 Call us today to book your test drive! CERTIFICATION All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee. FINANCING Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee. WARRANTY This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage. PRICE At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

2020 Lexus RX

137,248 KM

Details Description

$32,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Lexus RX

RX 350L Auto

Watch This Vehicle
14235266

2020 Lexus RX

RX 350L Auto

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

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$32,895

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
137,248KM
VIN JTJHZKFA7L2022247

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A022247
  • Mileage 137,248 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Price $32895 Cash Price $34395 | Accident free | 7 passenger | AWD | RX 350L | Luxury SUV | Powerful V6 engine | Premium leather interior | Power sunroof | Heated and ventilated front seats | Heated steering wheel | Navigation | Backup camera with sensors | Blind spot monitoring | Rear cross traffic alert | Adaptive cruise control | Lane departure alert | Power tailgate | Keyless entry with push start | Tri zone climate control | Premium audio system | Alloy wheels

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.

FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY
This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
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877-777-6217

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$32,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2020 Lexus RX