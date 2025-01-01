Menu
One-owner, accident-free, and well-maintained 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve a luxurious 6-passenger SUV that combines refined craftsmanship, cutting-edge technology, and commanding performance. Powered by a 3.0L twin-turbo V6 engine with automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it delivers smooth acceleration, strong towing capability, and an elevated driving experience. The Reserve trim features premium leather seating, heated and ventilated front and second-row seats, panoramic sunroof, power rear liftgate, navigation, and a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With service records confirming its meticulous care and Lincolns reputation for quality, the Aviator Reserve is the ultimate blend of elegance, space, and performance for those who demand excellence.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
 Call us today to book your test drive!


CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.


FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.


WARRANTY

This Aviator Reserve qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.


PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$35,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,545KM
VIN 5LM5J7XC6LGL26000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BL26000
  • Mileage 109,545 KM

Vehicle Description

One-owner, accident-free, and well-maintained 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve a luxurious 6-passenger SUV that combines refined craftsmanship, cutting-edge technology, and commanding performance. Powered by a 3.0L twin-turbo V6 engine with automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it delivers smooth acceleration, strong towing capability, and an elevated driving experience. The Reserve trim features premium leather seating, heated and ventilated front and second-row seats, panoramic sunroof, power rear liftgate, navigation, and a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With service records confirming its meticulous care and Lincolns reputation for quality, the Aviator Reserve is the ultimate blend of elegance, space, and performance for those who demand excellence.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!


CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.


FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.


WARRANTY

This Aviator Reserve qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.


PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
$35,895

+ taxes & licensing>

