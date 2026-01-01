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<p>Finance Price $24895 Cash Price $26395 | Accident Free | <span data-sheets-root=1>2020 Lincoln Corsair Reserve | </span>Remote start | Luxury SUV | AWD | Fuel efficient | Leather seats | Heated front seats | Heated rear seats | Ventilated front seats | Panoramic sunroof | Navigation system | Backup camera | Front and rear parking sensors | Adaptive cruise control | Automatic emergency braking | Keyless entry with push start | Remote keyless access | Alloy wheels | LED headlights | Premium audio system | Bluetooth connectivity | Dual-zone climate control | Power front seats with memory | Smart device integration | USB charging ports | Quiet and comfortable ride | Excellent winter vehicle | Premium family SUV</p><p>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!<br>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4<br>Call us today to book your test drive!<br><br>CERTIFICATION<br>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.<br><br>FINANCING<br>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.<br><br>WARRANTY<br>This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.<br><br>PRICE<br>At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.</p>

2020 Lincoln Corsair

102,400 KM

Details Description Features

$24,895

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14511259

2020 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve AWD

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$24,895

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
102,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5LMCJ2D95LUL23304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Price $24895 Cash Price $26395 | Accident Free | 2020 Lincoln Corsair Reserve | Remote start | Luxury SUV | AWD | Fuel efficient | Leather seats | Heated front seats | Heated rear seats | Ventilated front seats | Panoramic sunroof | Navigation system | Backup camera | Front and rear parking sensors | Adaptive cruise control | Automatic emergency braking | Keyless entry with push start | Remote keyless access | Alloy wheels | LED headlights | Premium audio system | Bluetooth connectivity | Dual-zone climate control | Power front seats with memory | Smart device integration | USB charging ports | Quiet and comfortable ride | Excellent winter vehicle | Premium family SUV

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.

FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY
This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
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877-777-6217

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$24,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2020 Lincoln Corsair