Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Mazda CX-30

74,484 KM

Details Features

$27,638

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Mazda CX-30

UNKNOWN

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mazda CX-30

UNKNOWN

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

  1. 11037272
  2. 11037272
  3. 11037272
  4. 11037272
  5. 11037272
  6. 11037272
  7. 11037272
  8. 11037272
  9. 11037272
  10. 11037272
  11. 11037272
  12. 11037272
  13. 11037272
  14. 11037272
  15. 11037272
  16. 11037272
  17. 11037272
  18. 11037272
  19. 11037272
  20. 11037272
  21. 11037272
  22. 11037272
Contact Seller

$27,638

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
74,484KM
Used
VIN 3MVDMBDM1LM122977

Vehicle Details

  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,484 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Tailgate
Temporary spare tire

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Rainsensing wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Parking Assistance
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Subwoofer
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scarboro Mazda

Used 2021 Mazda CX-30 GS for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Mazda CX-30 GS 54,407 KM $27,938 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-30 GT w/Turbo for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Mazda CX-30 GT w/Turbo 32,065 KM $34,318 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 35,912 KM $21,638 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Scarboro Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

Call Dealer

1-877-469-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-469-5969

Alternate Numbers
416-752-0970
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,638

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

Contact Seller
2020 Mazda CX-30