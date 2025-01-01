$19,895+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
FWD
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
FWD
Location
Motorspot
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
416-272-9700
$19,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,774KM
VIN 3MZBPAB76LM127919
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 127919
- Mileage 79,774 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident-free, one-owner 2020 Mazda Mazda3 FWD a sleek and refined compact sedan offering a premium driving experience with excellent efficiency. Powered by a fuel-efficient Skyactiv engine, it achieves approximately 8.7L/100km city and 6.4L/100km highway, averaging 7.7L/100km combined. Well-equipped with heated front seats, rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless entry with push-button start, and stylish alloy wheels. With smooth handling, upscale touches, and solid build quality, the Mazda3 FWD is a smart and stylish choice for everyday driving.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
2020 Mazda MAZDA3