2020 Mazda MAZDA3

8,622 KM

$22,351

+ tax & licensing
Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

Sport 0.99%FINACNE|CPO|SNOW TIRES|1 OWNER|CLEAN CARFA

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

Mazda Certified Pre-Owned

Mazda Certified Pre-Owned

Some things just never get old — like our Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. The reason is because only well-maintained, recent model vehicles make the cut. That's why when you purchase a used Mazda, you can be more than confident it'll perform with all the hair-blowing, eye-catching, heart-pounding, fun-loving, soul-freeing Zoom-Zoom exhilaration you'd expect from Mazda. Because we want your Certified Pre-Owned Mazda to feel like new before you put it in your garage we put it through its paces. Each used vehicle is required to endure an uncompromising 160-point inspection inside and out to ensure peak performance. It's just one confidence-inspiring benefit of the Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Program.

8,622KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6497392
  • Stock #: 20046A
  • VIN: JM1BPAK71L1166627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 20046A
  • Mileage 8,622 KM

Vehicle Description

COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED program POWER TRAIN WARRANTY BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KMS ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KMS Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! 2020 MAZDA 3 GX AUTO HATCHBACK - APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO, HEATED SEATS - TOUCH SCREEN, BLUETOOTH, 16 ALLOY WHEEL - BLIND SPOT MONITORING, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, - REAR VIEW CAMERA, ELECTRIC PARKING BRAKE, - LED HEAD LIGHTS, LED REAR TAIL LIGHTS - CRUISE CONTROL, AND MORE... This vehicle COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED program which gives you these added benefits. Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 0.99% -160 point detailed inspection -Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty -24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years -30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy -Zero deductible -Benefits are transferable -Available warranty upgrades Buy with confidence! Buy a Pre Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 25 years! A credited member of the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Electronic Compass
Audio Voice Control

1-877-469-5969

