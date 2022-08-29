2020 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $23,888 + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 5 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9309349

9309349 Stock #: 0049

0049 VIN: JM1BPAK72L1153482

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 26,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.