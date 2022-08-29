Menu
Account
2020 Mazda MAZDA3

26,500 KM

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

GX Hatchback

GX Hatchback

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

26,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9309349
  • Stock #: 0049
  • VIN: JM1BPAK72L1153482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,500 KM

Vehicle Description

GX! HATCHBACK! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C!

PUSH START! BACKUP CAMERA! HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL

ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TILTE! SUPER LOW KM! DRIVE LIKE NEW! 

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

