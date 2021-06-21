2020 Mazda MAZDA6

+ taxes & licensing
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
NO FREIGHT & PDI FEES, NO AIR & TIRE TAX, ALL TRADE WELCOME
COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED program
POWER TRAIN WARRANTY BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KMS
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KMS
Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East,
Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3
Well Buy Your Car Event if You dont buy ours, All Trade are Welcome
2020 MAZDA 6 GT TURBO, 2.5L SKYACTIV TURBO 250HP/310 TQ, 93/87 OCTANCE FUEL
- 360 VIEW CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO
- FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSOR, HEAD UP DISPLAY
- BOSE 11 PREMIUM SPEAKER, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH
- BLIND SPOT MONITORING, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT
- MAZDA RADAR CRUISE CONTOL, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING
- LANE KEEP ASSIST, SMART BRAKE SUPPORT, TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION
- POWER SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS
- POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL
- ALLOY WHEELS, AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR, FRONT WIPER DE-ICER
- LED HEADLIGHTS, AUTO ON/OFF HEADLIGHTS, KEY LESS ENTRY, AND MORE...
This vehicle COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED program which gives you these added benefits.
Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 0.99%
-160 point detailed inspection
-Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty
-24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years
-30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy
-Zero deductible
-Benefits are transferable
-Available warranty upgrades
