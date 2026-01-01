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Coming Soon – This vehicle is currently undergoing our reconditioning and preparation process. You may reserve this vehicle today for a future delivery date. Please note that vehicle preparation timelines may vary depending on the work required. Contact the dealership directly for the most accurate estimated availability date. Finance Price $24895 Cash Price $26395 | C 300 | Turbocharged engine | Luxury sedan | Beige interior | Premium interior | Leather seats | Panoramic sunroof | Heated front seats | Navigation | Backup camera with sensors | Parking sensors | Blind spot assist | Attention assist | Dual zone climate control | Keyless entry with push start | Ambient lighting | Alloy wheels | Well maintained | Fuel economy approx 11.0 L/100km city / 7.3 L/100km highway | Great for Canadian weather Available Now at Octane Used Cars! 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4 Call us today to book your test drive! CERTIFICATION All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee. FINANCING Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee. WARRANTY This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage. PRICE At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

141,600 KM

Details Description Features

$24,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Sedan

Watch This Vehicle
14189423

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Sedan

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 14189423
  2. 14189423
Contact Seller
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$24,895

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
141,600KM
VIN 55SWF8EB6LU326410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B326410
  • Mileage 141,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon – This vehicle is currently undergoing our reconditioning and preparation process. You may reserve this vehicle today for a future delivery date. Please note that vehicle preparation timelines may vary depending on the work required. Contact the dealership directly for the most accurate estimated availability date.

Finance Price $24895 Cash Price $26395 | C 300 | Turbocharged engine | Luxury sedan | Beige interior | Premium interior | Leather seats | Panoramic sunroof | Heated front seats | Navigation | Backup camera with sensors | Parking sensors | Blind spot assist | Attention assist | Dual zone climate control | Keyless entry with push start | Ambient lighting | Alloy wheels | Well maintained | Fuel economy approx 11.0 L/100km city / 7.3 L/100km highway | Great for Canadian weather

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.

FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY
This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Interior
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
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877-777-6217

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$24,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class