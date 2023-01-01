$66,895+ tax & licensing
$66,895
+ taxes & licensing
Octane Used Cars
877-777-6217
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE 450
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
70,209KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9786658
- Stock #: 090793
- VIN: 4JGFB5KE8LA090793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,209 KM
Vehicle Description
Visit OctaneAuto.ca to Get Approved Today!------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standard including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Windows
Sunroof
MOONROOF
Safety
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Seating
Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
PREMIUM PACKAGE
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Tech Package
Executive Package
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Self Parking / Park Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4