2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

$66,895 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 2 0 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9786658

9786658 Stock #: 090793

090793 VIN: 4JGFB5KE8LA090793

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 090793

Mileage 70,209 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Adaptive Cruise Control Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Windows Sunroof MOONROOF Safety Stability Control Child Safety Locks Seating Leather Interior 7 PASSENGER Driver Seat Height Adjustment Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD SPORT PACKAGE 4x4 Automatic lights Luxury Package PREMIUM PACKAGE SMART KEY Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Leatherette Interior Accident Free Tech Package Executive Package Driver Side Airbag Premium Audio Package 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Front Sensors Apple Car Play Lane Departure Alert Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Android Audio Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package Self Parking / Park Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.