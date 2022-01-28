Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz S450

23,800 KM

Details Description

$83,998

+ tax & licensing
$83,998

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

2020 Mercedes-Benz S450

2020 Mercedes-Benz S450

CREAM INT|4MATIC | NAVI | 360 CAM | ROOF | LANE KEEPING |

2020 Mercedes-Benz S450

CREAM INT|4MATIC | NAVI | 360 CAM | ROOF | LANE KEEPING |

Location

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$83,998

+ taxes & licensing

23,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8175790
  • Stock #: 2286
  • VIN: W1KUF6EB2LA551175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 2286
  • Mileage 23,800 KM

Vehicle Description

MERCEDES BENZ INSPECTION L IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!


***CARFAX VERIFIED AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST*** AUTO,


GREEN OVER CREAM LEATHER INT,


A\C, CD, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL, TILT WHEEL,NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MORE! ONLY  23,800 KM!


** CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS.


***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

