$18,767+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 MINI Cooper Countryman
ALL4|AWD AND MUCH MORE !
2020 MINI Cooper Countryman
ALL4|AWD AND MUCH MORE !
Location
Weilai Automotive Inc
4142A Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M5E 1W7
(647) 370-7596
$18,767
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
114,326KM
VIN WMZYW5C05L3M00097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 114,326 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL4 All-Wheel Drive | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Front Seats | Rear View Camera | Push-Button Start | Low credit? No credit? Established Credit? We accept ALL!!! - Contact Us Today!Test Drive the 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper ALL4 Today! This premium subcompact SUV perfectly blends iconic British styling with versatile practicality and spirited driving dynamics. Built for Canadian roads, the advanced ALL4 all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in any weather, while the spacious cabin and premium materials make every daily commute or weekend getaway an absolute joy.
PerformanceEngine: 1.5L Turbocharged 3-Cylinder
Horsepower: 134 hp
Torque: 162 lb-ft
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Drivetrain: AWD
Exterior17-Inch Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Roof Rails
Power Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors
Signature MINI Front Grille
InteriorHeated Front Seats
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Interior Ambient Lighting
Split-Folding Rear Seats
Premium Sensatec Upholstery
TechnologyTouch Screen Infotainment Display
Bluetooth Wireless Technology
Apple CarPlay Compatibility
Proximity Sensing Keyless Entry
Push-Button Engine Start
SafetyRear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Dynamic Stability Control
Traction Control System
Advanced 8-Airbag System
Approximate Fuel EfficiencyCity: 9.8 L/100 km
Highway: 7.1 L/100 km!
This pristine 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper ALL4 is currently one of our most highly sought-after vehicles at Weilai Automotive Inc. and will not sit on our lot for long. Inventory is moving incredibly fast this week, so do not miss your chance to own this fantastic and capable SUV. Visit our Markham showroom or call us immediately to schedule your exclusive test drive before it is gone!
FINANCINGAt Weilai Automotive Inc., we're all about giving everyone a fair shot at owning a quality vehicle, no matter their credit history. Whether you're grappling with credit challenges or have a stellar credit record, we have financing options that cater to you. Your specific financing terms will depend on various factors, including your credit rating. For a personalized finance consultation, a signed consent form is needed. Reach out to schedule your appointment today.
WEILAI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROGRAM*Full Detailing Package
Comprehensive Certification Package
Safety Certification
Financing Available
Extended Warranty Available
Available for only $899
*Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program includes: Full interior detailing, full exterior detailing, meticulous vehicle reconditioning. A comprehensive 60-point safety inspection with additional standards. For example, tire and brake treads must be a minimum of 3.5 mm which is 233% of the Ontario standard of 1.5 mm. Access to a large network of lenders to give you the best approval guaranteed. Option to extend the warranty for up to an additional 6 years for an additional fee.
CARFAX REPORTWe believe in full transparency. All vehicles come with a FREE Carfax report. Please visit our listing on weilaiauto.ca or autotrader.ca to obtain your free Carfax report.
CONTACT NOWWe welcome customers from all over the GTA, including Markham, Scarborough, Barrie, Stouffville, Toronto, Richmond Hill, East Gwillimbury, Aurora, North York, East York, Whitby, Brampton, and the surrounding area. Ready to take the next step? Book an appointment, get more info, or get in touch by calling 647-370-7596 or emailing us at scmanagers@weilaiauto.ca.
FEE DISCLOSUREPrice does not include safety certification, HST, or licensing fees. Safety certification available, see the Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program for details.
FINANCE SPECIAL PRICE ONLYPricing is based on financing. The listed price includes a $1,000 finance rebate. Choosing an alternative payment method may disqualify this rebate.
VEHICLE CONDITIONThe vehicle has been inspected and reconditioned to a premium pre-owned condition and is ready to be test-driven. However, to comply with OMVIC's disclosure requirements, please note that this unit is not currently drivable and not certified until it undergoes safety certification.
DISCLAIMERSPlease note that these details are based on the typical specifications for a given year, make, and model, and actual features may vary for the specific VIN provided. The descriptions above and the contents on this vehicle detail page are generated using AI and VIN decoders, which may contain inaccuracies. They are intended for reference only and may not be entirely reliable. Always check the vehicle's actual specifications and refer to the owner's manual for the most precise and up-to-date information. While Weilai Automotive Inc. strives to provide accurate information, we will not be responsible for any mistakes made on this page.
PerformanceEngine: 1.5L Turbocharged 3-Cylinder
Horsepower: 134 hp
Torque: 162 lb-ft
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Drivetrain: AWD
Exterior17-Inch Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Roof Rails
Power Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors
Signature MINI Front Grille
InteriorHeated Front Seats
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Interior Ambient Lighting
Split-Folding Rear Seats
Premium Sensatec Upholstery
TechnologyTouch Screen Infotainment Display
Bluetooth Wireless Technology
Apple CarPlay Compatibility
Proximity Sensing Keyless Entry
Push-Button Engine Start
SafetyRear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Dynamic Stability Control
Traction Control System
Advanced 8-Airbag System
Approximate Fuel EfficiencyCity: 9.8 L/100 km
Highway: 7.1 L/100 km!
This pristine 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper ALL4 is currently one of our most highly sought-after vehicles at Weilai Automotive Inc. and will not sit on our lot for long. Inventory is moving incredibly fast this week, so do not miss your chance to own this fantastic and capable SUV. Visit our Markham showroom or call us immediately to schedule your exclusive test drive before it is gone!
FINANCINGAt Weilai Automotive Inc., we're all about giving everyone a fair shot at owning a quality vehicle, no matter their credit history. Whether you're grappling with credit challenges or have a stellar credit record, we have financing options that cater to you. Your specific financing terms will depend on various factors, including your credit rating. For a personalized finance consultation, a signed consent form is needed. Reach out to schedule your appointment today.
WEILAI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROGRAM*Full Detailing Package
Comprehensive Certification Package
Safety Certification
Financing Available
Extended Warranty Available
Available for only $899
*Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program includes: Full interior detailing, full exterior detailing, meticulous vehicle reconditioning. A comprehensive 60-point safety inspection with additional standards. For example, tire and brake treads must be a minimum of 3.5 mm which is 233% of the Ontario standard of 1.5 mm. Access to a large network of lenders to give you the best approval guaranteed. Option to extend the warranty for up to an additional 6 years for an additional fee.
CARFAX REPORTWe believe in full transparency. All vehicles come with a FREE Carfax report. Please visit our listing on weilaiauto.ca or autotrader.ca to obtain your free Carfax report.
CONTACT NOWWe welcome customers from all over the GTA, including Markham, Scarborough, Barrie, Stouffville, Toronto, Richmond Hill, East Gwillimbury, Aurora, North York, East York, Whitby, Brampton, and the surrounding area. Ready to take the next step? Book an appointment, get more info, or get in touch by calling 647-370-7596 or emailing us at scmanagers@weilaiauto.ca.
FEE DISCLOSUREPrice does not include safety certification, HST, or licensing fees. Safety certification available, see the Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program for details.
FINANCE SPECIAL PRICE ONLYPricing is based on financing. The listed price includes a $1,000 finance rebate. Choosing an alternative payment method may disqualify this rebate.
VEHICLE CONDITIONThe vehicle has been inspected and reconditioned to a premium pre-owned condition and is ready to be test-driven. However, to comply with OMVIC's disclosure requirements, please note that this unit is not currently drivable and not certified until it undergoes safety certification.
DISCLAIMERSPlease note that these details are based on the typical specifications for a given year, make, and model, and actual features may vary for the specific VIN provided. The descriptions above and the contents on this vehicle detail page are generated using AI and VIN decoders, which may contain inaccuracies. They are intended for reference only and may not be entirely reliable. Always check the vehicle's actual specifications and refer to the owner's manual for the most precise and up-to-date information. While Weilai Automotive Inc. strives to provide accurate information, we will not be responsible for any mistakes made on this page.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Weilai Automotive Inc
Scarborough Location
4142A Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M5E 1W7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
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$18,767
+ taxes & licensing>
Weilai Automotive Inc
(647) 370-7596
2020 MINI Cooper Countryman