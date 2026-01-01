Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

108,766 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13517990

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE AWD

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 13517990
  2. 13517990
  3. 13517990
  4. 13517990
  5. 13517990
  6. 13517990
  7. 13517990
  8. 13517990
  9. 13517990
  10. 13517990
  11. 13517990
  12. 13517990
  13. 13517990
  14. 13517990
  15. 13517990
  16. 13517990
  17. 13517990
  18. 13517990
  19. 13517990
  20. 13517990
  21. 13517990
  22. 13517990
  23. 13517990
  24. 13517990
  25. 13517990
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,766KM
VIN JA4JZ3AX7LZ611581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,766 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Sedan for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Sedan 101,155 KM $22,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Pilot Touring AWD 7-Passenger for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Honda Pilot Touring AWD 7-Passenger 143,364 KM $29,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid 134,451 KM $18,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander