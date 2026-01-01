$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
SE AWD
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,766KM
VIN JA4JZ3AX7LZ611581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,766 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Sedan 101,155 KM $22,495 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Pilot Touring AWD 7-Passenger 143,364 KM $29,895 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid 134,451 KM $18,895 + tax & lic
