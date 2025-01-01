Menu
2020 Nissan Sentra SV – Gray on Black – Excellent Condition | No Accidents

Introducing a 2020 Nissan Sentra SV that stands out for its clean look, reliability, and exceptional condition. Finished in a sharp Gray exterior with a Black interior, this Sentra is spotless, well-maintained, and fully accident-free.

Vehicle Highlights:

  • Fuel-efficient 2.0L engine
  • Smooth automatic transmission
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Bluetooth and USB connectivity
  • Backup camera
  • Heated front seats
  • Push-button start & keyless entry
  • Alloy wheels
  • Clean, smoke-free interior

Overall Condition:
This car has been cared for meticulously. The body, paint, and interior are all in excellent shape. It drives strong and needs absolutely nothing.

History:
Verified no accidents. Clean CarFax available upon request.

Why This Sentra?
Modern features, great fuel economy, low maintenance costs, and a clean accident-free history make it an ideal choice for daily commuting, students, families, or anyone seeking a dependable sedan.

Contact:
Serious buyers only. Message to arrange a viewing or test drive.

Available for $16,990 cash, or financed from $15,990 (6.99% O.A.C., finance fee applies). Welcome to The Cars Factory! Your Premier Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in Scarborough, Ontario! Located at 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada Appointments Available – Personalized, hassle-free service just for you! CERTIFIED VEHICLES YOU CAN TRUST! Drive with confidence knowing your vehicle has passed our comprehensive safety inspection – going above and beyond industry standards! We also include a fresh oil change and professional detailing before your car hits the road.
Certification Package available for only $899.
Note: Vehicles are not drivable unless certified and e-tested. All trade-ins welcome! Taxes and licensing extra.

EASY FINANCING – APPROVALS MADE SIMPLE! No credit? New to Canada? Struggling with past credit history? We specialize in getting you approved! Our expert finance team will work with you no matter your situation – whether it's a history of bankruptcy, collections, or bad credit.

  • On-the-spot financing – Get approved instantly
  • Bad credit? You're still likely to qualify
  • Take control and start rebuilding your credit today

Please note: Financing is subject to an administrative fee.

PEACE OF MIND WITH EXTENDED WARRANTIES!
Don't leave your vehicle's future to chance! Protect your investment with an eligible extended warranty. We offer customizable coverage options that give you the peace of mind you deserve. Speak with our team to find the best plan for your needs!

NO-HAGGLE PRICING – THE BEST DEAL, GUARANTEED!
The Cars Factory ensures you get the best price from day one! With no-haggle pricing and constant market monitoring, we guarantee you're always getting an unbeatable deal. No surprises, no stress – just pure value!

Why Choose The Cars Factory?

At The Cars Factory, we put quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction at the forefront of everything we do. Our goal is to deliver the best experience for every customer, with a focus on making your car-buying journey smooth and enjoyable.

Book your appointment today and discover why The Cars Factory is the smart choice for your next vehicle! Don't miss out on our unbeatable deals!

Disclaimer: All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,416KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB8CV0LY213645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 418614
  • Mileage 112,416 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Nissan Sentra SV – Gray on Black – Excellent Condition | No Accidents

Introducing a 2020 Nissan Sentra SV that stands out for its clean look, reliability, and exceptional condition. Finished in a sharp Gray exterior with a Black interior, this Sentra is spotless, well-maintained, and fully accident-free.

Vehicle Highlights:

  • Fuel-efficient 2.0L engine

  • Smooth automatic transmission

  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

  • Bluetooth and USB connectivity

  • Backup camera

  • Heated front seats

  • Push-button start & keyless entry

  • Alloy wheels

  • Clean, smoke-free interior

Overall Condition:
This car has been cared for meticulously. The body, paint, and interior are all in excellent shape. It drives strong and needs absolutely nothing.

History:
Verified no accidents. Clean CarFax available upon request.

Why This Sentra?
Modern features, great fuel economy, low maintenance costs, and a clean accident-free history make it an ideal choice for daily commuting, students, families, or anyone seeking a dependable sedan.

Contact:
Serious buyers only. Message to arrange a viewing or test drive.

Available for $16,990 cash, or financed from $15,990 (6.99% O.A.C., finance fee applies).

Welcome to The Cars Factory!

 

Your Premier Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in Scarborough, Ontario!

 

Located at 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada


Appointments Available – Personalized, hassle-free service just for you!

 

CERTIFIED VEHICLES YOU CAN TRUST!
Drive with confidence knowing your vehicle has passed our comprehensive safety inspection – going above and beyond industry standards! We also include a fresh oil change and professional detailing before your car hits the road.
Certification Package available for only $899.
Note: Vehicles are not drivable unless certified and e-tested. All trade-ins welcome! Taxes and licensing extra.

 

EASY FINANCING – APPROVALS MADE SIMPLE!
No credit? New to Canada? Struggling with past credit history? We specialize in getting you approved! Our expert finance team will work with you no matter your situation – whether it’s a history of bankruptcy, collections, or bad credit.

  •  

  • On-the-spot financing – Get approved instantly

  • Bad credit? You’re still likely to qualify

  • Take control and start rebuilding your credit today

Please note: Financing is subject to an administrative fee.

 

PEACE OF MIND WITH EXTENDED WARRANTIES!
Don’t leave your vehicle’s future to chance! Protect your investment with an eligible extended warranty. We offer customizable coverage options that give you the peace of mind you deserve. Speak with our team to find the best plan for your needs!

 

NO-HAGGLE PRICING – THE BEST DEAL, GUARANTEED!
The Cars Factory ensures you get the best price from day one! With no-haggle pricing and constant market monitoring, we guarantee you’re always getting an unbeatable deal. No surprises, no stress – just pure value!

 

Why Choose The Cars Factory?

 

At The Cars Factory, we put quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction at the forefront of everything we do. Our goal is to deliver the best experience for every customer, with a focus on making your car-buying journey smooth and enjoyable.

 

Book your appointment today and discover why The Cars Factory is the smart choice for your next vehicle! Don’t miss out on our unbeatable deals!

 Disclaimer: All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

