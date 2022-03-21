Menu
2020 RAM 3500

42,412 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

2020 RAM 3500

2020 RAM 3500

Big Horn

2020 RAM 3500

Big Horn

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,412KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8716076
  • Stock #: W3122AA
  • VIN: 3C63R3DL9LG233388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,412 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

