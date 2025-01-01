Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><h3><div><div data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=78474c03-2adb-404a-8472-6c67c2eb60ae dir=auto data-message-model-slug=gpt-4o><div><div><p data-start=0 data-end=572><font face=-apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji><span>2020 TESLA MODEL 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS RWD Equipped with a 15 touchscreen, Autopilot, premium audio, heated front seats, navigation, backup camera, and full LED lighting. This all-electric sedan delivers quick acceleration, smooth RWD handling, and up to 423 km of range on a full charge. Fully inspected, detailed, and ready for delivery. *Vehicle is not drivable if not certified. Certification is available for $699*</span></font><span></span></p><p data-start=0 data-end=572><span> </span><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></p></div></div></div></div></h3></div><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2020 Tesla Model 3

107,500 KM

Details Description

$23,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Tesla Model 3

Base

Watch This Vehicle
12517780

2020 Tesla Model 3

Base

Location

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

  1. 12517780
  2. 12517780
  3. 12517780
  4. 12517780
  5. 12517780
  6. 12517780
  7. 12517780
  8. 12517780
  9. 12517780
  10. 12517780
  11. 12517780
  12. 12517780
  13. 12517780
  14. 12517780
  15. 12517780
  16. 12517780
  17. 12517780
  18. 12517780
  19. 12517780
  20. 12517780
  21. 12517780
  22. 12517780
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$23,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,500KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EAXLF626120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 TESLA MODEL 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS RWD Equipped with a 15 touchscreen, Autopilot, premium audio, heated front seats, navigation, backup camera, and full LED lighting. This all-electric sedan delivers quick acceleration, smooth RWD handling, and up to 423 km of range on a full charge. Fully inspected, detailed, and ready for delivery. *Vehicle is not drivable if not certified. Certification is available for $699*

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorspot

Used 2020 Tesla Model 3 Base for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Tesla Model 3 Base 121,300 KM $23,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD 114,269 KM $28,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Telluride SX AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Kia Telluride SX AWD 89,411 KM $32,895 + tax & lic

Email Motorspot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

416-272-XXXX

(click to show)

416-272-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,895

+ taxes & licensing

Motorspot

416-272-9700

2020 Tesla Model 3