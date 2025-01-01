$23,495+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Camry
SE
2020 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$23,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,373KM
VIN 4T1G11AK0LU371167
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 371167
- Mileage 122,373 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident-free and stylish, the 2020 Toyota Camry SE is a sleek 5-passenger midsize sedan powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine producing 203 hp, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission for smooth and responsive driving. It offers excellent fuel efficiency at approximately 8.5L/100km city and 6.1L/100km highway. This SE trim features a sporty exterior with 18-inch alloy wheels, rear spoiler, while the interior includes heated front seats, power driver seat, dual-zone climate control, backup camera, Bluetooth, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters. Equipped with Toyota Safety Sense, it also offers adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, pre-collision system, and automatic high beamsmaking it a safe and reliable choice for both daily commutes and weekend drives.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
2020 Toyota Camry