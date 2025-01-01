Menu
83,807 KM

SE

SE

Used
83,807KM
VIN 5YFB4RBE7LP005233

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 005233
  • Mileage 83,807 KM

The 2020 Toyota Corolla SE CVT combines modern style, efficiency, and performance in a sleek, compact package. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, it delivers 169 horsepower with exceptional fuel efficiency, offering up to 7.6L/100km city and 5.8L/100km highway. The sporty SE trim features a bold design, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a dynamic rear spoiler. Inside, enjoy a spacious cabin with an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, which includes features like lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and pre-collision warning. With a comfortable ride and impressive tech, the 2020 Corolla SE CVT is the perfect blend of style, value, and reliability.
Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

