Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Accidentfree 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid CVT a fuel-efficient and eco-friendly compact sedan built for Canadian driving. Powered by Toyotas Hybrid Synergy Drive paired with a smooth continuously variable transmission, it delivers excellent fuel economy of approximately 4.5L/100km combined. Practical comforts include heated front seats, automatic climate control, power windows, keyless entry with push-button start, rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and adaptive cruise control through Toyota Safety Sense. With its refined ride, low running costs, and dependable hybrid technology, the Corolla Hybrid CVT is a smart, reliable, and efficient choice for daily commuting.</span></div><br /><div><span> </span><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></div><br /><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2020 Toyota Corolla

93,605 KM

Details Description Features

$24,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle
12725775

2020 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 12725775
  2. 12725775
  3. 12725775
  4. 12725775
  5. 12725775
  6. 12725775
  7. 12725775
  8. 12725775
  9. 12725775
  10. 12725775
  11. 12725775
  12. 12725775
  13. 12725775
  14. 12725775
  15. 12725775
  16. 12725775
  17. 12725775
  18. 12725775
  19. 12725775
  20. 12725775
  21. 12725775
  22. 12725775
  23. 12725775
  24. 12725775
  25. 12725775
  26. 12725775
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$24,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,605KM
VIN JTDBBRBEXLJ013904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 013904
  • Mileage 93,605 KM

Vehicle Description

Accidentfree 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid CVT a fuel-efficient and eco-friendly compact sedan built for Canadian driving. Powered by Toyotas Hybrid Synergy Drive paired with a smooth continuously variable transmission, it delivers excellent fuel economy of approximately 4.5L/100km combined. Practical comforts include heated front seats, automatic climate control, power windows, keyless entry with push-button start, rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and adaptive cruise control through Toyota Safety Sense. With its refined ride, low running costs, and dependable hybrid technology, the Corolla Hybrid CVT is a smart, reliable, and efficient choice for daily commuting.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2016 Chrysler 300 S V6 AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Chrysler 300 S V6 AWD 146,546 KM $18,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 81,517 KM $21,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 116,287 KM $22,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2020 Toyota Corolla