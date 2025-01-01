Menu
2020 Toyota Highlander L, a versatile 8-passenger SUV designed for families and long journeys. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine with smooth automatic transmission, it offers strong performance and dependable efficiency at approximately 11.7 L/100 km city and 8.6 L/100 km highway. Inside, enjoy spacious three-row seating with high-quality finishes, tri-zone climate control, a user-friendly touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity. Safety is a priority with Toyota Safety Sense, including Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. With its comfortable ride, generous cargo capacity, and Toyotas renowned reliability, the Highlander L is an excellent choice for those needing space, comfort, and peace of mind in every drive.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2020 Toyota Highlander

35,795 KM

$33,895

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Highlander

L

12940889

2020 Toyota Highlander

L

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_NoBadges

$33,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,795KM
VIN 5TDZZRAH2LS510034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,795 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Toyota Highlander L, a versatile 8-passenger SUV designed for families and long journeys. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine with smooth automatic transmission, it offers strong performance and dependable efficiency at approximately 11.7 L/100 km city and 8.6 L/100 km highway. Inside, enjoy spacious three-row seating with high-quality finishes, tri-zone climate control, a user-friendly touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity. Safety is a priority with Toyota Safety Sense, including Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. With its comfortable ride, generous cargo capacity, and Toyotas renowned reliability, the Highlander L is an excellent choice for those needing space, comfort, and peace of mind in every drive.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
$33,895

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2020 Toyota Highlander