$39,895+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Highlander
Hybrid LE AWD
2020 Toyota Highlander
Hybrid LE AWD
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$39,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,132KM
VIN 5TDBBRCHXLS506199
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 506199
- Mileage 77,132 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident-free 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE AWD a spacious and efficient 8-passenger SUV that combines advanced hybrid technology with all-weather capability. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine paired with an electric motor and automatic transmission, it delivers smooth performance and exceptional fuel economy. The LE trim features heated front seats, tri-zone climate control, power drivers seat, rearview camera, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its comfortable 8-passenger layout, refined ride, and Toyotas proven reliability, the Highlander Hybrid LE AWD is an ideal choice for families who want space, efficiency, and confidence in every drive.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.WARRANTY
This Highlander Hybrid LE AWD qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Used Cars
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
2020 Toyota Highlander