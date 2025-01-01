Menu
2020 Toyota Highlander L accident free a spacious and reliable 8-passenger SUV that delivers comfort, performance, and Toyotas proven dependability. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, it offers smooth acceleration, strong efficiency, and excellent long-term reliability. The Highlander L comes equipped with cloth seats, tri-zone climate control, rearview camera, keyless entry with push-button start, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its refined ride, advanced safety features, and family-friendly design, the 2020 Highlander L is an excellent choice for those seeking versatility and comfort.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
 Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.

FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY

This Highlander L qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.

PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.

2020 Toyota Highlander

167,319 KM

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Highlander

L

13164188

2020 Toyota Highlander

L

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_AccidentFree

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,319KM
VIN 5TDZZRAH8LS011531

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,319 KM

2020 Toyota Highlander L accident free a spacious and reliable 8-passenger SUV that delivers comfort, performance, and Toyotas proven dependability. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, it offers smooth acceleration, strong efficiency, and excellent long-term reliability. The Highlander L comes equipped with cloth seats, tri-zone climate control, rearview camera, keyless entry with push-button start, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its refined ride, advanced safety features, and family-friendly design, the 2020 Highlander L is an excellent choice for those seeking versatility and comfort.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!


CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.


FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.


WARRANTY

This Highlander L qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.


PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.

Fog Lights

Power Windows

Cruise Control

Child Safety Locks

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-XXXX

877-777-6217

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2020 Toyota Highlander