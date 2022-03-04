Menu
2020 Toyota Highlander

29,998 KM

Details Description Features

$47,998

+ tax & licensing
$47,998

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

2020 Toyota Highlander

2020 Toyota Highlander

XLE | AWD | BSM | LANE ASSIST | ADAPTIVE CRUISE | LEATHER

2020 Toyota Highlander

XLE | AWD | BSM | LANE ASSIST | ADAPTIVE CRUISE | LEATHER

Location

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$47,998

+ taxes & licensing

29,998KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8592830
  • Stock #: 0589
  • VIN: 5TDGZRBH3LS509478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 0589
  • Mileage 29,998 KM

Vehicle Description

TOYOTA INSPECTION AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!


***CARFAX VERIFIED AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST*** AUTO,


GREY OVER BLACK LEATHER  INT,


A\C, CD, PM, PDL, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL, TILT WHEEL, ,BLUETOOTH, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MORE! ONLY  29,998KM!


** CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS.


***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Fine Motors

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

