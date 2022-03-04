$47,998+ tax & licensing
647-686-7808
2020 Toyota Highlander
XLE | AWD | BSM | LANE ASSIST | ADAPTIVE CRUISE | LEATHER
Location
Canadian Fine Motors
1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$47,998
- Listing ID: 8592830
- Stock #: 0589
- VIN: 5TDGZRBH3LS509478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 29,998 KM
Vehicle Description
TOYOTA INSPECTION AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!
***CARFAX VERIFIED AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST*** AUTO,
GREY OVER BLACK LEATHER INT,
A\C, CD, PM, PDL, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL, TILT WHEEL, ,BLUETOOTH, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MORE! ONLY 29,998KM!
** CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS.
***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.