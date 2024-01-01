Menu
<div><span>2020 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade is a fully loaded, well-maintained vehicle in excellent condition. It features a fuel-efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain with 121 hp and comes equipped with leather seats, a large touchscreen with navigation, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and push-button start. Advanced safety features like collision assist, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitoring ensure peace of mind on every drive. With its luxurious features, cutting-edge technology, and efficiency, this Prius Prime offers all the bells and whistles for a top-tier driving experience.</span><span><br /></span></div><div><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span><br /></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?c</span></div></div>

2020 Toyota Prius

104,380 KM

$25,895

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade Auto

11922329

2020 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade Auto

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,380KM
VIN JTDKARFP1L3123243

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 123243
  • Mileage 104,380 KM

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Toyota Prius