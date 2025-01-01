Menu
<div><strong data-start=82 data-end=152>2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE Accident-Free | Fuel-Efficient Hybrid</strong></div> <div>Looking for a stylish, eco-friendly, and fuel-efficient ride? This <strong data-start=223 data-end=253>2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE</strong> is the perfect blend of advanced hybrid technology, modern design, and incredible savings at the pump.</div> <h4 data-start=360 data-end=401><strong data-start=365 data-end=399>Why Choose the Prius Prime LE?</strong></h4> <br /><div> <strong data-start=405 data-end=440>Accident-Free & Well-Maintained</strong> Clean history for peace of mind<br data-start=474 data-end=477> <strong data-start=480 data-end=501>Hybrid & EV Modes</strong> Maximize fuel savings with Toyotas plug-in hybrid system<br data-start=561 data-end=564> <strong data-start=567 data-end=591>Toyota Safety Sense</strong> Lane Departure Assist, Collision Assist & Adaptive Cruise Control<br data-start=659 data-end=662> <strong data-start=665 data-end=685>Comfort Features</strong> Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel for those cold mornings<br data-start=754 data-end=757 data-is-only-node=> <strong data-start=760 data-end=780>Smart Technology</strong> Apple CarPlay, Touchscreen Display & Bluetooth Connectivity<br data-start=842 data-end=845> <strong data-start=848 data-end=863>Convenience</strong> Push Button Start for a seamless driving experience</div> <br /><div>With its exceptional fuel economy and innovative features, the <strong data-start=984 data-end=1007>2020 Prius Prime LE</strong> is the ideal car for city driving and long road trips alike. <strong data-start=1069 data-end=1118>Drive smarter, save more, and go green today!</strong></div><div><br /></div><div><p><span>Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, were dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Heres what sets us apart:</span></p><div><font color=#242424><span>**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether youre dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!</span></font></div></div>

Prime LE

12307517

Prime LE

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

416-272-9700

Logo_AccidentFree

VIN JTDKARFP5L3124881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 124881
  • Mileage 136,289 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE Accident-Free | Fuel-Efficient Hybrid Looking for a stylish, eco-friendly, and fuel-efficient ride? This 2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE is the perfect blend of advanced hybrid technology, modern design, and incredible savings at the pump. Why Choose the Prius Prime LE?
Accident-Free & Well-Maintained Clean history for peace of mind
Hybrid & EV Modes Maximize fuel savings with Toyotas plug-in hybrid system
Toyota Safety Sense Lane Departure Assist, Collision Assist & Adaptive Cruise Control
Comfort Features Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel for those cold mornings

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

416-272-9700

2020 Toyota Prius