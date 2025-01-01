$22,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Toyota Prius
Prime LE
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
647-879-5301
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,289KM
VIN JTDKARFP5L3124881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 124881
- Mileage 136,289 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE Accident-Free | Fuel-Efficient Hybrid Looking for a stylish, eco-friendly, and fuel-efficient ride? This 2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE is the perfect blend of advanced hybrid technology, modern design, and incredible savings at the pump. Why Choose the Prius Prime LE?
Accident-Free & Well-Maintained Clean history for peace of mind
Hybrid & EV Modes Maximize fuel savings with Toyotas plug-in hybrid system
Toyota Safety Sense Lane Departure Assist, Collision Assist & Adaptive Cruise Control
Comfort Features Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel for those cold mornings
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
