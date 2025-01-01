$25,895+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
2020 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Location
Motorspot
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
416-272-9700
$25,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
144,644KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV2LW089114
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 089114
- Mileage 144,644 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE Accident-Free! In Great Condition! Leather Seats! Radar Cruise Control! Lane Departure Assist! Collision Assist! Push Button Start! Heated Seats! Rear View Camera With Parking Sensors! Sunroof! Heated Steering Wheel And Much More!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
Email Motorspot
Motorspot
Octane Used Cars
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
$25,895
+ taxes & licensing
Motorspot
416-272-9700
2020 Toyota RAV4