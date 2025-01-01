$27,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
Location
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
416-272-9700
$27,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,256KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV0LC096677
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 096677
- Mileage 59,256 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD is an accident-free vehicle in excellent condition with low kilometers and a single owner. It comes equipped with a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, an 8-speed automatic transmission, and electronic on-demand AWD, offering a smooth drive and great fuel efficiency. The interior features premium fabric seats, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a 7" touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety is a priority with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, including features like Pre-Collision System, Lane Tracing Assist, and Blind Spot Monitor. This well-maintained vehicle is ready for its next adventure and offers the reliability Toyota is known for.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!
Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motorspot
2019 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD 148,800 KM $27,895 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 94,070 KM $16,495 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C450 AMG 4MATIC 147,671 KM $23,895 + tax & lic
Email Motorspot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorspot
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
Call Dealer
416-272-XXXX(click to show)
$27,895
+ taxes & licensing
Motorspot
416-272-9700
2020 Toyota RAV4